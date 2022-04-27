comscore Editorial: Lawmakers punt on ethics reforms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Lawmakers punt on ethics reforms

We’re going to need more effort from our elected Hawaii legislators to combat corruption and boost the public’s trust in their processes, because the steps taken this session fell far short. Read more

