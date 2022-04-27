Mauna Kea proposal now pushes University of Hawaii away from oversight
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2019
A proposal that intends to redefine the role of the University of Hawaii as manager of Mauna Kea has gone through several versions.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree