comscore Search for Hawaii public schools superintendent is down to 7 candidates | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Search for Hawaii public schools superintendent is down to 7 candidates

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.

The search for the next new permanent superintendent of Hawaii’s massive public school system is down to seven candidates, and the state Board of Education has released a revised timeline, plus a proposed selection process meant to increase transparency and shed light on how the finalists would solve problems and lead. Read more

Previous Story
Schofield Barracks soldiers helped shape new Army policies for parents

Scroll Up