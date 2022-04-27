Hawaii Grown notebook: Baseball, golf, softball, volleyball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

BASEBALL

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’20: The Kansas sophomore shortstop closed the series with a two-run homer in a 24-4 loss to Oklahoma on Sunday as the Jayhawks were swept. Ahuna finished with four hits in the series.

>> Jake Tsukada, Punahou ’19: The Portland sophomore second baseman finished 6-for-13 with two runs scored, three RBIs and a stolen base in a three-game sweep of Pacific over the weekend.

>> Andrei Stoyanow, Kapolei ’18: The Hendrix (Ark.) College senior right-hander allowed two runs on four hits in five innings with a strikeout to improve to 4-1 this season in a 6-2 victory over Rhodes (Tenn.) on Friday. The Warriors open the Southern Athletic Association tournament on Thursday against Oglethorpe (Ga.). Stoyanow leads the league with a 2.77 ERA among qualifying pitchers with at least 39 innings pitched. He’s struck out 56 in 48 2/3 innings.

>> Kirk Terada-Herzer, Punahou ’19: The Swarthmore (Pa.) junior outfielder finished 2-for-5 with three walks, three runs scored and an RBI in a doubleheader split against McDaniel (Md.) on Saturday.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Evan Kawai, Punahou ’18: The San Diego junior closed with his second 3-under 69 of the tournament to finish in 10th place at 5-under 211 in the Ping Cougar Classic on Saturday.

>> Peter Jung, Maryknoll ’21: The Washington State freshman didn’t shoot over par in any of his three rounds, finishing the Ping Cougar Classic in a tie for 15th place at 3-under 213.

>> Pono Yanagi, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’19: The Washington State junior caught fire in his final round of the Ping Cougar Classic, making six birdies en route to a 4-under 68 to jump 20 spots into a tie for 36th at 3 over.

>> Blaze Akana, Kamehameha ’20: The Sacramento State sophomore closed with a 1-over 71 on Tuesday to sit in a tie for 12th place at 7 over heading into today’s final round of the Big Sky Conference Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz.

>> Reynn Hoshide, Punahou ’18: The Puget Sound senior finished in fifth place at 1-over 145 to earn All-Northwest Conference honors for the second straight year at the NWC Championships on Sunday. Hoshide shot rounds of 72 and 73 to finish three strokes behind the winner and become the third Logger since 2010 to win all-league honors twice.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior earned her fourth top-10 finish of the season, placing 10th at the West Coast Conference Championships that ended Saturday. Mateo shot rounds of 75, 81 and 74 in tough conditions to finish at 14-over 230.

>> Claire Choi, Punahou ’18: The Santa Clara senior, who had won her previous two tournaments, closed with a 1-over 73 to finish in a tie for 13th place at 17 over at the WCC Championships on Saturday.

>> Reese Guzman, Maui ’19: The Pepperdine junior also finished in a tie for 13th place at 17 over par after closing with a 76 on Saturday at the WCC Championships.

SOFTBALL

>> Cieana Curran, Campbell ’17: The Cal State Bakersfield senior centerfielder finished 4-for-11 with a double, four runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI in the Roadrunners’ three losses to Hawaii over the weekend.

>> Cydney Curran, Campbell ’16: The CSU Bakersfield senior shortstop had two hits and drove in a run in the series against Hawaii.

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior hit a two-run homer in a 9-0 win over Iowa State on Sunday and finished the series hitting .500 (4-for-8) with two walks, four runs scored and two RBIs to help the Sooners earn a sweep to improve to 42-1 for the season.

>> Keila Kamoku, Kamehameha ’21: The Ole Miss freshman second baseman singled home the winning run in the top of the sixth inning of a 2-1 win over South Carolina on Saturday and finished the series hitting .500 (4-for-8) with a double, three RBIs and two walks to help the Rebels to a three-game sweep.

>> Kenna Higa, Kamehameha ’21: The Norfolk State freshman third baseman hit a grand slam in a 7-2 win over Delaware State on Friday and finished the series 3-for-7 with two homers, a walk and eight RBIs to help the Spartans pull off a three-game sweep.

>> Darian Kanno, Mid-Pacific ’21: The Hiram (Ohio) freshman right-hander threw a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Kenyon College in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Kanoo threw a six-hit shutout in an 8-0 win over Wittenberg in six innings on Sunday to improve to 6-4 this season. Hiram swept both doubleheaders with Kanno finishing 7-for-12 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and three RBIs in four games. She was named the North Coast Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second week in a row.

>> Rylee Nishimoto, Mililani ’20: The Sonoma State sophomore left fielder finished 5-for-11 with two runs scored, three stolen bases and three RBIs to help the Seawolves to a four-game sweep of Cal State East Bay over the weekend.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Ryan Wilcox, Punahou ’18: The UC Santa Barbara junior outside hitter hit .286 with 10 kills, four digs, two assists and one block assist in a sweep of Cal State Northridge on Thursday in the first round of the Big West tournament. Wilcox finished with a team-high 13 kills, eight digs, two aces and a solo block in a three-set loss to Hawaii in the semifinals on Friday.

>> Jon Stanley, Kaiser ’18: The Brigham Young junior libero had eight assists in a five-set loss to Pepperdine on April 20 in the first round of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation tournament.

>> Kupono Browne, ‘Iolani ’20: The BYU sophomore outside hitter had six kills and two digs against the Waves.

>> Liam York, Kalaheo ’19: The Springfield (Mass.) College junior outside hitter hit .259 with 11 kills and a solo block in a four-set loss to Carthage on Saturday in the NCAA Division III national championship game. York finished his season averaging 2.86 kills per set, ranking third on the team.

———

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.