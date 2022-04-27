Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – April 27, 2022 Today Updated 11:02 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASEBALL ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament Championship, Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park. GOLF ILH: Championship, at Pearl Country Club SOFTBALL ILH Division I: Double-Elimination Tournament, Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m. ILH Division II: Double-Elimination Tournament, Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., Ala Wai NP. OIA Division I: Championship Playoffs, Pearl City at Castle; Kailua at Leilehua; Waianae at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL OIA Boys Division I: Championship, Moanalua vs. Mililani, 7 p.m., at Radford OIA Boys Division II: Championship, Pearl City vs. Nanakuli, 5 p.m., at Radford THURSDAY SOFTBALL OIA Division I: Championship Playoff Quaterfinals, Castle/Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae/Moanalua at Kapolei; Roosevelt/Campbell at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m. Leilehua/Kailua winner vs. Kalani at McKinley, 6 p.m. OIA Division II: Championship Playoff Quaterfinals, Kaimuki at Waialua; Kahuku at Aiea. Games start at 3 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH Boys Division II: Tournament Tie-Breaker, Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 6 p.m. Water polo Stanford Carr Development/HHSAA Girls Water Polo State Championship Round 1 Monday, May 2 At Kamehameha Kamehameha vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m. Kaiser vs. Mililani 5 p.m. At Kihei Aquatics Baldwin vs. Kahuku, 3:30 p.m. At Kona Aquatics Hawaii Prep vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m. Round 2 Thursday, May 5 At Kamehameha No. 4 Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kaiser/Mililani winner, 3:15 p.m. No. 3 Lahainaluna vs. Kamehameha/Waiakea winner, 4:30 p.m. No. 2 Roosevelt vs. Hawaii Prep/Kalaheo winner, 5:45 p.m. No.1 Punahou vs. Baldwin/Kahuku winner, 7 p.m. Previous Story Television and radio - April 27, 2022