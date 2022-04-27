Scoreboard – April 27, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage.

Calendar

Today

BASEBALL

ILH: Double-Elimination Tournament Championship, Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

GOLF

ILH: Championship, at Pearl Country Club

SOFTBALL

ILH Division I: Double-Elimination Tournament, Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4 p.m.

ILH Division II: Double-Elimination Tournament, Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 4 p.m., Ala Wai NP.

OIA Division I: Championship Playoffs, Pearl City at Castle; Kailua at Leilehua; Waianae at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Campbell. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Boys Division I: Championship, Moanalua vs. Mililani, 7 p.m., at Radford

OIA Boys Division II: Championship, Pearl City vs. Nanakuli, 5 p.m., at Radford

THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

OIA Division I: Championship Playoff Quaterfinals, Castle/Pearl City at Mililani; Waianae/Moanalua at Kapolei; Roosevelt/Campbell at Kaiser. Games start at 3 p.m. Leilehua/Kailua winner vs. Kalani at McKinley, 6 p.m.

OIA Division II: Championship Playoff Quaterfinals, Kaimuki at Waialua; Kahuku at Aiea. Games start at 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Boys Division II: Tournament Tie-Breaker, Le Jardin at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.

Water polo

Stanford Carr Development/HHSAA Girls Water Polo State Championship

Round 1

Monday, May 2

At Kamehameha

Kamehameha vs. Waiakea, 3 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Mililani 5 p.m.

At Kihei Aquatics

Baldwin vs. Kahuku, 3:30 p.m.

At Kona Aquatics

Hawaii Prep vs. Kalaheo, 3:30 p.m.

Round 2

Thursday, May 5

At Kamehameha

No. 4 Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kaiser/Mililani winner, 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Lahainaluna vs. Kamehameha/Waiakea winner, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Roosevelt vs. Hawaii Prep/Kalaheo winner, 5:45 p.m.

No.1 Punahou vs. Baldwin/Kahuku winner, 7 p.m.