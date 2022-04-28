Girl, 17, critically injured in Kapolei stabbing; woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Honolulu police arrested an 18-year-old woman on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder today after an early-morning stabbing in Kapolei left a 17-year-old girl in critical condition.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Alohikea Street at about 3:45 a.m. and administered advanced life-saving treatment to the 17-year-old who had multiple stab wounds. She was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Nearly a half-hour later, police arrested the 18-year-old at 1055 Alohikea St. in connection with the stabbing.

Details on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated once additional information becomes available.