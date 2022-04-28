comscore Column: Climate change wreaks havoc on the environment and our wallets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Climate change wreaks havoc on the environment and our wallets

  • By Carol Cam and Madeleine Para
  • Today
  • Updated 5:45 p.m.

From rising inflation to soaring prices for home and flood insurance to the cost of recovery after unprecedented storms, wildfires, and flooding, climate change creates a huge financial burden for Americans. Read more

