comscore Kokua Line: Are Battery Bonus incentives being paid yet? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Are Battery Bonus incentives being paid yet?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.

Question: Could you tell me whether HECO has issued any Battery Bonus rebate to date? I had my PV panels and 2 Tesla batteries installed Dec. 1. I have gone back and forth between HECO and my installer, asking about my rebate since February of this year. Read more

Previous Story
Search for Hawaii public schools superintendent is down to 7 candidates

Scroll Up