Maui hospital system still reliant on funds from government

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:30 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2020 Maui Memorial Medical Center continues to struggle financially six years after the state turned over the hospital system to Kaiser Permanente.

Maui Memorial Medical Center and its health care affiliates in Kula and on Lanai continue to struggle financially six years after the state turned over the cash-strapped hospital system to Kaiser Permanente in a bid to save the state tens of millions of dollars annually. Read more

