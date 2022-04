Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Coldwell Banker Realty has added three new independent agents:

>> Jaime Garces also serves as a cash applications analyst at Hawaiian Telcom. She received her bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Hawaii, West Oahu.

>> Ramsey Serapion previously served as a scout in the Hawaii Army National Guard for six years and currently works as an armed guard under the Department of Homeland Security.

>> Cynthia Ra previously served as a seller supervisor at Gucci America. She earned her undergraduate degree in fashion merchandising from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

