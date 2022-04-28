comscore Hawaii Baptist’s Joshua Hayashida, Punahou’s Raya Nakao claim ILH golf titles | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Baptist’s Joshua Hayashida, Punahou’s Raya Nakao claim ILH golf titles

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Joshua Hayashida and Punahou’s Raya Nakao posed for a photo after winning the boys and girls title at the ILH golf championships at the Pearl Country Club on Wednesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Joshua Hayashida and Punahou’s Raya Nakao posed for a photo after winning the boys and girls title at the ILH golf championships at the Pearl Country Club on Wednesday.

Hawaii Baptist’s Joshua Hayashida made his move on Pearl Country Club’s par-5s on Wednesday, while Punahou’s Raya Nakao recovered nicely from a rough start. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle named BWC Player of the Year; Charlie Wade is co-coach of year

Scroll Up