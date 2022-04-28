Hawaii Baptist’s Joshua Hayashida, Punahou’s Raya Nakao claim ILH golf titles
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Joshua Hayashida and Punahou’s Raya Nakao posed for a photo after winning the boys and girls title at the ILH golf championships at the Pearl Country Club on Wednesday.
