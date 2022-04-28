‘Iolani beats Kamehameha for baseball tournament title
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
‘Iolani’s Kaleb Tenn allowed just four hits in the Raiders’ 6-1 win over the Warriors to win the league tournament at Central Oahu Regional Park on Wednesday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree