Pearl City resumes Division II volleyball dynasty after 2 years off

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Pearl City’s Tiandrew Taimanao blasted the ball past Nanakuli Golden Hawks Pierce Kaeo and Prestin Apolonio-Kepa on Wednesday.

The Pearl City boys volleyball team on Wednesday had something in its arsenal that was lacking in its first go-around with Nanakuli: exceptional serving. Read more

