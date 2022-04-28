University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes riding wave of success

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The past month, right-handed pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes has been riding a wave of success for the University of Hawaii baseball team.

“I just equate that to surfing as a metaphor for everything,” head coach Rich Hill said. “You’re out at the North Shore, it’s 15- to-20-foot face, you don’t really know. And for me, it’s every time. It’s like every session that first wave. You commit, you spin, you go, you make the drop. You either get to the shoulder or not, but you did it. As you kick out, you’re paddling back out to the lineup going, ‘yeah, I got this.’ I think that’s what’s happened with Blaze. He’s just got this new-found confidence. He’s dominated, pounded the zone.”

In his first eight appearances, all in relief, Pontes had a 7.62 ERA and 2.21 WHIP. In the next seven appearances, Pontes has been, well, ablaze, going 2-0 with a 0.99 ERA and 1.00 WHIP while averaging 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He has allowed one run in two starts. Against UC Davis last weekend, he struck out 12, including seven in a row.

“I think it’s one word: confidence,” Hill said. “He has always had great stuff. I think a combination of him getting on a strict routine, a weekly routine to let his arm, his body (to) heal.”

Between series, Pontes throws a bullpen session. “He’s fanatical about fitness,” Hill said. “I think the rest really helps him. And just that new-found confidence of all that success.”

The early part of the season, Pontes worked to perfect a change-up that would complement a low 90s fastball and biting slider. His control betrayed him against Long Beach State on March 19, when he could not hold a ninth-inning lead.

“Honestly, the most important thing from that (LBSU) series after that game was just flush it all,” Pontes said, “pretend it never happened and go back to what I know how to do. And what’s best at my game is throwing strikes, making hitters swing at things, and just being on the attack at all times, and not letting up.”

In the last 27 innings, Pontes has walked seven and struck out 35.

Hill said Pontes will start on Saturday — the middle of the three-game series against Cal State Fullerton at Les Murakami Stadium.

Pontes said he uses the same approach for every role.

“Same as if I’m in the bullpen, same as if I’m throwing one inning or nine innings,” Pontes said. “I go out there thinking every inning is the ninth inning, and there’s gonna be three outs before they push a run across the board. And that’s how I continue to attack my outings every time I go out.”

Pontes’ fastball has touched 94 mph in recent games. While his slider breaks sharply from right-handed hitters, his newly mastered change-up is a Wiffle Ball to lefties.

“I think it’s the ability to throw a change for a strike now,” Pontes said. “It’s been a key factor in helping me go the distance in games. And the confidence I have behind that pitch.”