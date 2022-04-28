comscore University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes riding wave of success | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes riding wave of success

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 27 Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes has allowed one run in two starts and struck out 12 last weekend against UC Davis.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / MARCH 27

    Hawaii pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes has allowed one run in two starts and struck out 12 last weekend against UC Davis.

The past month, right-handed pitcher Blaze Koali‘i Pontes has been riding a wave of success for the University of Hawaii baseball team. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Jakob Thelle named BWC Player of the Year; Charlie Wade is co-coach of year
Next Story
Scoreboard - April 28, 2022

Scroll Up