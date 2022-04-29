comscore Column: Underpaid workers deserve better deal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Underpaid workers deserve better deal

  • By Ray Catania, Innocenta Sound Kikku and the Rev. Samuel Domingo
  • Today
  • Updated 6:58 p.m.
  • Innocenta Sound Kikku is a HWC board member.

  • Rev. Samuel Domingo is HWC board president.

  • Ray Catania is a Hawai‘i Workers Center (HWC) board member and care worker.

In much of the world, May 1, May Day-International Workers’ Day, celebrates the contributions of workers and unions past and present. These include progressive, humane policies such as child labor laws, workers compensation, and the weekend. Read more

