Column: Underpaid workers deserve better deal
- By Ray Catania, Innocenta Sound Kikku and the Rev. Samuel Domingo
-
Today
- Updated 6:58 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Innocenta Sound Kikku is a HWC board member.
Rev. Samuel Domingo is HWC board president.
-
Ray Catania is a Hawai‘i Workers Center (HWC) board member and care worker.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree