comscore Editorial: Long-term care needs support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Long-term care needs support

  • Today
  • Updated 7:02 p.m.

Wahiawa General Hospital administrators want to close down its long-term care wing within three months. That’s a serious blow to communities in central and north Oahu, leaving elderly residents without a nearby facility. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Making progress on homesteads

Scroll Up