Former Gov. Ben Cayetano apologizes for Facebook post | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Gov. Ben Cayetano apologizes for Facebook post

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:41 a.m.

Former Gov. Ben Caye­tano apologized this week after receiving harsh blowback and lessons in Hawaiian history and language when he questioned why he never knew any Native Hawaiian classmates who were beaten in school for speaking Hawaiian. Read more

