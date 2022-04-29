comscore Historic Hawaiian homestead funding approved | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Historic Hawaiian homestead funding approved

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is a couple of short steps away from receiving a record $600 million largely to produce a few thousand homesteads for Native Hawaiians. Read more

