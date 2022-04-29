comscore Rearview Mirror: Another round: Readers dish on favorite eateries | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview Mirror: Another round: Readers dish on favorite eateries

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Kuhio Grill on King Street near University Avenue, customers would put a tip on the table, and waitresses would bring “free” pupu.

  • COURTESY ARASHIRO FAMILY The Myogaya Restaurant was on Nuuanu Avenue, where Kukui Plaza sits today. It was owned by husband and wife Yonega Arashiro, far left, and Fujiko, next to him.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER The Ranch House in Aina Haina had a 72-ounce steak special. It was free if you could eat it in an hour, along with bread, salad, fruit, veggies and apple pie for dessert.

Last week I wrote about a few restaurants that are long gone and the dishes readers wished they could still order and dine on. Since then my inbox has been flooded with more nominations and memories. Here are some of them. Read more

