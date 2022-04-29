Rearview Mirror: Another round: Readers dish on favorite eateries
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 12:34 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STAR-ADVERTISER
The Kuhio Grill on King Street near University Avenue, customers would put a tip on the table, and waitresses would bring “free” pupu.
COURTESY ARASHIRO FAMILY
The Myogaya Restaurant was on Nuuanu Avenue, where Kukui Plaza sits today. It was owned by husband and wife Yonega Arashiro, far left, and Fujiko, next to him.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
The Ranch House in Aina Haina had a 72-ounce steak special. It was free if you could eat it in an hour, along with bread, salad, fruit, veggies and apple pie for dessert.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree