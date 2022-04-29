comscore UH’s Brooke Van Sickle, Kaylee Glagau named beach volleyball All-Americans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Brooke Van Sickle, Kaylee Glagau named beach volleyball All-Americans

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

The Hawaii beach volleyball pair of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau were named first-team All-Americans on Thursday, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Read more

Girls hockey programs show promise in nontraditional markets

