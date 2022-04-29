UH’s Brooke Van Sickle, Kaylee Glagau named beach volleyball All-Americans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii beach volleyball pair of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau were named first-team All-Americans on Thursday, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Read more

Glagau and Van Sickle become the 11th and 12th All-Americans in program history. Van Sickle is just the second Rainbow Wahine to earn All-America honors in both indoor and beach within the same school year. Emily Maglio accomplished the feat in 2017-18.

The duo owns a team-best 27-8 overall record this season, and was named the Big West Pair of the Week a record four times this season. They also were named AVCA/CBVB Pair of the Week in March, just the third UH pair ever to earn the national recognition.

HPU baseball ends year with losses

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team ended its season with a pair of close losses on Thursday, falling 3-1 and 3-2 to Biola in La Mirada, Calif.

In the first game, the Sharks (17-27, 11-21 PacWest) were held to four hits, and were done in by a three-run inning by Biola (20-25, 16-12) in the fourth.

In the second game, HPU took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, as Mackenzee Higuchi blasted a two-run home run. But in the bottom of seventh of the seven-inning contest, Biola’s Wyatt Duncan connected on a two-out, three-run home run to give the Eagles the win.