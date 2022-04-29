Hawaii Beat | Sports UH’s Brooke Van Sickle, Kaylee Glagau named beach volleyball All-Americans By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Hawaii beach volleyball pair of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau were named first-team All-Americans on Thursday, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii beach volleyball pair of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau were named first-team All-Americans on Thursday, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Glagau and Van Sickle become the 11th and 12th All-Americans in program history. Van Sickle is just the second Rainbow Wahine to earn All-America honors in both indoor and beach within the same school year. Emily Maglio accomplished the feat in 2017-18. The duo owns a team-best 27-8 overall record this season, and was named the Big West Pair of the Week a record four times this season. They also were named AVCA/CBVB Pair of the Week in March, just the third UH pair ever to earn the national recognition. HPU baseball ends year with losses The Hawaii Pacific baseball team ended its season with a pair of close losses on Thursday, falling 3-1 and 3-2 to Biola in La Mirada, Calif. In the first game, the Sharks (17-27, 11-21 PacWest) were held to four hits, and were done in by a three-run inning by Biola (20-25, 16-12) in the fourth. In the second game, HPU took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, as Mackenzee Higuchi blasted a two-run home run. But in the bottom of seventh of the seven-inning contest, Biola’s Wyatt Duncan connected on a two-out, three-run home run to give the Eagles the win. Previous Story Girls hockey programs show promise in nontraditional markets