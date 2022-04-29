NFL Draft first round, pick by pick analysis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Trades in parentheses:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia, 6-5, 275

Breakdown: Not a surprise pick after his NFL Combine coming out party, where he ran 4.51 at 6-5 and 275 pounds. But a headscratcher when you consider he didn’t have the production of any of the other top pass rushers and is being drafted because of his potential. Lots of experts say you don’t make that gamble with the No. 1 pick.

2. Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan, 6-6, 268

Breakdown: Look who dropped into the Lions’ lap. Hutchinson will play for his hometown team. He also has the production and the intangibles. While he doesn’t have the upside of Walker, at least you know exactly what you’re getting — leadership, a culture-builder, a cornerstone of a defense and a player who was considered the No. 1 player in the draft.

3. Houston Texans

Derek Stingley, CB, LSU, 6-0, 190

Breakdown: Houston, we have a problem. The Texans must have watched only 2019 film of Stingley, when he looked like a shutdown corner. All he did last year was shut down his season with an injury. He also didn’t show much in 2020. However, he fills a need — and the Texans need a ton.

4. New York Jets

Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati, 6-3, 190

Breakdown: Many considered this tall, rangy shutdown corner as the best player in the draft. It was a major need and Gardner never gave up a touchdown pass in college.

5. New York Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon, 6-5, 258

Breakdown: Thibodeaux has that Odell Beckham Jr. vibe to him. He embraces the bright lights. As a player, he might be the draft’s most natural pass rusher. His first 10-yard time at the combine was 1.59 — in his second 40 attempt — and that’s faster than Myles Garrett (1.63) and T.J. Watt (1.61).

6. Carolina Panthers

Ikem Ekwonu, OL, NC State, 6-4, 320

Breakdown: A top-five talent who has the talent of a No. 1 pick , Ekwonu somehow landed on a team that was desperate for help on the offensive line. He’s a dominant run and pass blocker who should be a perennial All-Pro.

7. New York Giants

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama, 6-7, 360

Breakdown: Mobile and powerful for a 360-pounder, Neal started at three different spots at the Tide offensive line, moving from right tackle to left tackle this season. He’ll form a bookend tackle tandem with LT Andrew Thomas.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Drake London, WR, USC, 6-4, 219

Breakdown: Marcus Mariota — and the Falcons franchise — got some weapons. He’ll team with another big target in 6-6 tight end Kyle Pitts. In fact, London could become the big-bodied possession receiver and Pitts the field-stretcher. London couldn’t run a 40 because he’s recovering from a fractured ankle, but he looked quick and showed terrific change of direction in recent workout videos.

9. Seattle Seahawks

Charles Cross, OT, Miss. State, 6-4, 307

Breakdown: Might be the best pass blocker in this draft — he had 1,243 pass block snaps since 2020 in Mike Leach’s offense. He also showed he could drive block when he had to. Aside from quarterback, this was Seattle’s major hole.

10. New York Jets

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State, 6-0, 183

Breakdown: Fast (4.38) and smooth with leaping ability (36”), Wilson can play in slot or out wide. He was ranked as the top wideout and will be a great target for Zach Wilson. Gonna be intriguing watching practices when Wilson goes against Gardner.

11. New Orleans Saints (from Washington)

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State, 6-0, 187

Breakdown: Extremely productive and, like his teammate, extremely smooth. Olave doesn’t look like he’s moving as fast as his 4.39 40 time. Most productive receiver from the WR factory called Ohio State with 35 career touchdowns.

12. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama, 6-1, 179

Breakdown: Wow, that makes three consecutive Ohio State wide receivers selected with pick of Williams, who transferred from the Buckeyes. He takes the top off defenses (once timed going 23 mph in practice, according to ESPN) and was uncoverable most of the season until he suffered a torn ACL in the national championship. Reports say he could be ready as early as Week 6 of the upcoming season.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston)

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia, 6-6, 340

Breakdown: Eagles just missed on their target, WR Jameson Williams, but Davis is a perfect fit for an Eagles team whose strength is its defensive line. He’s a rare athlete (4.78 40, 32-inch vertical and 123-inch broad jump, which is 10 inches more than any of the other DT) and will learn from and eventually replace Fletcher Cox.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame, 6-4, 220

Breakdown: The top safety by far, with size, length and speed. His 4.56 40 time isn’t eye-popping, but he played faster. Even the metrics studied by nfl.com showed that he was not slow.

15. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)

Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325

Breakdown: Mobile, powerful and versatile with 5.24 speed, Green looks like an immediate and solid starter for years to come.

16. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans)

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State, 5-11, 178

Breakdown: Oh-oh, does this mean Terry McLaurin won’t get an extension? Dotson is the same type of WR, with speed that never ends. He runs 4.43 in the 40, with strength (15 bench press reps) and leaping ability (36 inches).

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Zion Johnson, OL/G, Boston College, 6-3, 316

Breakdown: More — and better — protection for their franchise QB Justin Herbert. Johnson is versatile, strong, mobile with good tape evaluation and just as good measurables (5.18 in 40, 32 bench press reps, 112-inch broad jump).

18. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas, 6-2, 225, 4.55

Breakdown: I guess the Titans didn’t want to pay up for A.J. Brown (in his contract year) and shipped him to the Eagles (Philly fans are rejoicing). The Titans get the same type of receiver in Burks, who described himself as a Deebo Samuel-type player.

19. New Orleans Saints

Trevor Penning, OT, No. Iowa, 6-7, 321

Breakdown: Nasty player who likes to throw people around and play beyond the whistle. The Saints needed a WR and OT and they filled both needs.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh, 6-3, 217

Breakdown: An exciting, athletic pro-ready QB who raised the level of his team this past season. Pickett is highly endorsed by analyst and Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner and Greg Cosell of NFL Films. At 81⁄2 inches, Pickett has the smallest hands of any QB in the NFL. Now, he’ll play in the same division as Joe Burrow — whose hand size also was criticized in the draft process, when it measured at 9 inches in 2020.

21. Kansas City Chiefs (from New England)

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington, 5-11, 193

Breakdown: Another good cornerback from the Pacific Northwest’s DB factory. McDuffie was rated as the third-best corner in the draft. He has speed (4.44), versatility to play in the slot and loves to mix it up.

22. Green Bay Packers

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia, 6-4, 240

Breakdown: Aaron Rodgers must be fuming. The Packers still won’t draft a receiver high or even trade up to get one. Walker is considered a reach because he wasn’t rated as high as the other LBs in Devin Lloyd or Nakobe Dean, Walker’s teammate. Walker has the speed at 4.52, but his stock could have been elevated playing with stars on the Georgia defense.

23. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore via Arizona)

Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida, 6-11⁄2, 191

Breakdown: Physically gifted (4.39 in 40, with 37.5-inch vertical) and skilled. He held up well against all the good receivers in the SEC and shows a lot of confidence.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa, 6-4 5/8, 324

Breakdown: With DE Jermaine Johnson sitting there and ready to fill the loss of Randy Gregory, the Cowboys instead reached for Smith, who has ability but needs to be coached up. He’s athletic (5.02 in the 40), an excellent run blocker and a mauler.

25. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo)

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa, 6-3, 290

Breakdown: Pro Bowl ability and agility with a wrestling background. Only his short arms (31 inches) and size (290 pounds) are drawbacks. According to ESPN, every center taken in the first round since 2000 has received a second contract, so the hit rate is 100%.

26. New York Jets (from Tennessee)

Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State, 6-5, 260

Breakdown: Possibly the steal of the first round. Johnson had a top-10 rating. He’s fast (4.58), strong (27 bench press reps) with athletic ability (32-inch vertical). Some NFL insiders said he could turn out to be the best pass rusher of all the top DEs.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah, 6-3, 235

Breakdown: The Jags lost Myles Jack, so this fills a need. Lloyd is instinctive and plays faster than his 4.66 speed, probably the reason he dropped. He was the ringleader for the Utes, with eight sacks and four interceptions.

28. Green Bay Packers

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia, 6-3, 309

Breakdown: Well, the Packers have two defensive players from Georgia and still no WR for Rodgers, but Wyatt is an outstanding DT with 4.77 speed and fills a need. He stayed in on pass rush downs while Jordan Davis was taken out.

29. New England (from Kansas City)

Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga, 6-5, 307

Breakdown: Didn’t carry a first-round grade but has all the measurables (5.03 in 40, 31 bench-press reps, 28-inch vertical.

30. Kansas City Chiefs

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue, 6-4, 275

Breakdown: Often double-teamed, the “Greek Freak” can bend and move and has enough speed (4.77) and ability (38-inch vertical).

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan, 6-0, 191

Breakdown: Can play corner or safety, with speed (4.38) and agility (37-inch vertical). He blitzes and tackles well.

32. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

Lewis Cine, S, Georgia, 6-21⁄4, 199

Breakdown: Instinctive and aggressive with good speed (4.37), quickness and athletic ability (37-inch vertical and 133-inch broad jump). A top free safety prospect who had nine pass breakups as a senior.