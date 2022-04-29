comscore University of Hawaii baseball honors its past with murals on the outfield wall of Les Murakami Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii baseball honors its past with murals on the outfield wall of Les Murakami Stadium

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior baseball program previewed the retired numbers and likeness of the teams stars on the center field wall on Thursday.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior baseball program previewed the retired numbers and likeness of the teams stars on the center field wall on Thursday.

In remembering the University of Hawaii’s 1980 baseball team, it is easy to forget the details. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - April 29, 2022

Scroll Up