Editorial: Reserving Diamond Head

This week, the state took another small but consequential step toward a more sustainable tourism future.

On Monday, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that out-of-state residents would need to make reservations to visit the Diamond Head State Monument. The policy, which takes effect May 12, does not apply to Hawaii residents, who may visit without reservations and for free. It’s a good move for Diamond Head, where traffic on its paved paths can resemble a busy Waikiki sidewalk.

A reservation system and timed entry are important tools for ensuring that crowds don’t overwhelm and degrade our most popular tourist attractions. Visitor counts can be set at manageable levels spread out throughout the day, allowing for a more pleasant and less-crowded experience for everyone.

Diamond Head is the third state park to require reservations — the other two are Haena State Park on Kauai and Waianapanapa State Park on Maui — and we expect it won’t be the last.

Controlled access and expanded use of online reservations can help tame the destructive go-anywhere vibe of social media recommendations. Charging nonresident fees for the most popular spots also can help keep our fragile natural resources in good shape.

“For years we were an all-you-can-eat buffet, and we were giving our food away,” said state Division of State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell. “And now we’re more like a high-class restaurant. You gotta get advance reservations for your table, but we can provide you better service because there will be less people.”

Of course, better service in a natural setting isn’t just fewer people. It’s the care that’s taken to keep the place in tip-top shape. You can’t charge high-class prices for a worn-out buffet line. As with other places that charge admission, money raised at Diamond Head should be used for continuous improvement of the park.

More broadly, as local residents chafe against the ever-increasing number of tourists, state officials will need to use all the tools at their disposal to transform what it means to plan a visit to Hawaii.

A coordinated use of technology by DLNR, the Hawaii Tourism Authority and other trusted agencies can make it easier for visitors to plan their trips online. Smart use of apps — with suggested itineraries, access to reservation portals and other travel advice — can help steer a visitor into becoming the kind of guest we want: one who appreciates Hawaiian culture, shops local, avoids overcrowded hotspots, and treads lightly through our sensitive ecosystems.