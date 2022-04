Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State House and Senate lawmakers Friday approved a final version of a bill that would create an independent authority to assume management of Mauna Kea from the University of Hawaii following a five-year transition period.

The measure now will go to both chambers for final adoption before the Legislature’s session ends in less than a week.

Under House Bill 2024 an 11-member Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority board would be responsible for a Mauna Kea Reserve that includes management of the observatories at the summit of Hawaii’s tallest mountain.

“We really believe that a reformation of the stewardship of Mauna Kea is an issue of the highest priority of the state,” said Rep. David Tarnas (D, Kaupulehu-Waimea-­Halaula), chair of the House Committee on Water and Land.

The purpose of the authority, he said, is to protect the mountain for future generations by managing the lands under a “mutual stewardship paradigm in which ecology, environment, natural resources, cultural practices, education and science are in balance and synergy.”

During the five-year transition, the authority would establish rules and regulations and plan for the future while UH handles day-to-day management as it does now.

Following the transition, the authority would take over from UH and assume the powers and responsibilities of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the state Land Use Commission in a way similar to the authority granted to the Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission.

Supporting astronomy in Hawaii would remain a state policy, according to HB 2024, and UH observatory viewing time would be negotiated on any new leases following the transition.

Members of the authority would be appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. Members would represent DLNR, the UH Board of Regents, the Hawaii island mayor, Mauna Kea observatories and five citizens with expertise in land management, education, business and finance, plus a lineal descendant practitioner and cultural practitioner.

Two others would be appointed from a list submitted by the Senate president and House speaker.

The bill allocates some $14 million to the authority for startup and transition planning costs during fiscal year 2022-2023, including the hiring of a full-time executive assistant who would serve as secretary to the authority.

In addition, $350,000 was added to the bill to create programs for students in kindergarten through 12th grade through UH Hilo’s ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center.

The House formed a working group one year ago with the goal of creating a measure that would boot the university from its role as manager of the summit because of the “mistrust and polarization within the community” caused by UH’s failure to fully consult with Native Hawaiians.

During this year’s session, lawmakers said their aim is to find a path forward that offers a role to Native Hawaiians in managing the mountain while providing a stable future for astronomy.

The bill does not address the future of the planned Thirty Meter Telescope, which has cast a shadow of controversy over Mauna Kea over the past seven years or so.

A spokesperson for the university had no comment about the latest version of HB 2024, saying UH officials haven’t seen the draft.

Previously, UH officials said the proposal jeopardizes the future of astronomy on Mauna Kea because it doesn’t allow enough time to renew observatory subleases and secure a new land authorization for the summit before the telescopes are forced into a lengthy decommissioning process prior to the expiration of the master lease in 2033.