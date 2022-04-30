comscore Legislative bill to boost Hawaii minimum wage advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Legislative bill to boost Hawaii minimum wage advances

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A legislative conference committee Friday approved a final version of House Bill 2510 that would increase Hawaii’s current $10.10 minimum hourly wage. Rep. Aaron Johanson embraced Kealii Lopez, state director for AARP, after the bill passed.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A legislative conference committee Friday approved a final version of House Bill 2510 that would increase Hawaii’s current $10.10 minimum hourly wage. People applauded after the bill was passed by legis­lative leaders at the state Capitol.

Hawaii’s lowest-paid workers could be earning nearly $2 more per hour starting Oct. 1 following a compromise reached Friday by state House and Senate leaders. Read more

