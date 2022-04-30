comscore New online reservation system aims to limit visitors at Diamond Head | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New online reservation system aims to limit visitors at Diamond Head

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 23 To help control the number of visitors, online reservations are now required for out-of-state tourists at Diamond Head State Monument. Hikers enjoy the popular trail.

Prompted by efforts to reduce congestion at the iconic park, also known as Leahi, state officials last week announced that starting May 12, reservations would be required for out-of-state visitors to enter and to hike up its trail to scenic views. Read more

