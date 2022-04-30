Hawaii officials urge public to prepare for impending hurricane season
By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:03 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige, left, and the National Weather Service Central Pacific Hurricane Center launched Hurricane Preparedness Week, which begins Sunday, during a news conference Friday at the hurricane center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Pictured with Ige is John Bravender, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS. The pair were looking at weather monitors.