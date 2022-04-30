Hawaii officials urge public to prepare for impending hurricane season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. David Ige on Friday urged Hawaii residents to prepare for hurricane season, especially in light of global supply chain shortages and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Ige presented a proclamation declaring Hurricane Preparedness Week in Hawaii from Sunday through May 7 at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center office on the University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus with representatives from the National Weather Service and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane season traditionally spans June through November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release the outlook for the 2022 Central Pacific hurricane season on May 18.

Last year’s forecast predicted two to five tropical cyclones in the region, but only three storms actually materialized. Of the three, two were major hurricanes that fizzled out before reaching the state.

Ige and other officials urged residents to prepare for the annual hurricane season and offered these tips:

>> Organize a list of emergency contacts to reduce tying up phone lines.

>> Ensure households are stocked with 1 gallon of water per person per day in case tap water is shut off.

>> Trim foliage that could crash through windows.

>> Consider purchasing flood insurance, which isn’t normally included in home­owner’s insurance.

“This does take time, especially if you live 2,500 miles away from the nearest mainland distribution center where you can get supplies to fix up your house,” said Adam Weintraub, spokesman for HI-EMA.

John Bravender, the warning coordination meteorologist at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center, also urged preparedness.

“Preparing for a hurricane isn’t the same here as it is on the mainland,” Bravender said. “Hurricane Preparedness Week focuses on what we can do now, ahead of time, while the weather is quiet, to safeguard your home, your businesses, your family and yourself.”

He said Hawaii residents can become complacent when hurricanes only skirt the islands and don’t make landfall, where they would cause major damage.

“Here, something passing 50 miles offshore, we don’t see what could have happened,” Bravender said.

During Hurricane Preparedness Week, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center will provide information on the topic at weather.gov/hfo and on its social media accounts.

For a list of hurricane preparedness supplies and other tips, check 808ne.ws/ 2WeeksReady or 808ne.ws/hiemaprepare.