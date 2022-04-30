comscore Hawaii officials urge public to prepare for impending hurricane season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii officials urge public to prepare for impending hurricane season

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige, left, and the National Weather Serv­ice Central Pacific Hurricane Center launched Hurricane Preparedness Week, which begins Sunday, during a news conference Friday at the hurricane center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Pictured with Ige is John Bravender, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS. The pair were looking at weather monitors.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. David Ige, left, and the National Weather Serv­ice Central Pacific Hurricane Center launched Hurricane Preparedness Week, which begins Sunday, during a news conference Friday at the hurricane center at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Pictured with Ige is John Bravender, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS. The pair were looking at weather monitors.

Gov. David Ige on Friday urged Hawaii residents to prepare for hurricane season, especially in light of global supply chain shortages and the lingering COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
Legislative conflicts put Hawaii Tourism Authority funding at risk

Scroll Up