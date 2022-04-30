Cal State Fullerton’s pitching spoils Hawaii’s ‘Legends Weekend’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On a wet evening made for moss sliding, the University of Hawaii baseball team could not gain traction against Cal State Fullerton’s masterful pitching and alert defense in a 7-0 loss at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

On a wet evening made for moss sliding, the University of Hawaii baseball team could not gain traction against Cal State Fullerton’s masterful pitching and alert defense in a 7-0 loss at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,490 was on hand for the opener of “Legends Weekend” in which murals of three Rainbow Warriors whose numbers are retired — Derek Tatsuno, Kolten Wong and Les Murakami — and the 1980 team were unveiled on the outfield wall.

But the Big West series began unremarkably for the ’Bows with squandered opportunities and unfortunate baserunning.

“We weren’t prepared well enough,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “Our level of play was not up to the standards of ‘Legends Weekend,’ for sure, and the accountability starts with me.”

The ’Bows managed seven hits against Tyler Stultz, who improved to 4-2, and Cameron Repetti, who pitched the final two scoreless innings.

The ’Bows’ woes were epitomized in the fifth inning. With runners on first and second, Jordan Donahue bunted back to Stultz, who threw out Naighel Ali‘i Calderon at third base for the first out. Then Kyson Donahue was thrown out trying to steal third. His cousin, Jordan Donahue, took second on the play. But catcher Cole Urman threw to shortstop J.T. Navyac to pick off Jordan Donahue for the third out.

It was a rough eighth inning for UH first baseman Jacob Igawa. On a groundout, CSUF’s Jack Haley bowled over Igawa while trying to reach first base. In the bottom of the eighth, an inside pitch struck Igawa’s bat while he was trying to get out of the way. Igawa ended up striking out, stranding runners at second and third.

Stultz, a left-hander who pitched the previous four seasons at Ohlone College, went seven innings for the fifth time this season. He allowed five hits while striking out five. He threw strikes on 61 of 98 pitches.

“I don’t like to walk guys, and I had three walks,” Stultz said. “I was a little upset about that, but my defense picked me up.”

Stultz said he felt comfortable with his repertoire of fastballs, curves, change-ups and sliders.

“Just trying to go after every hitter, and get my team back in the dugout,” Stultz said.

Stultz had to battle the damp mound, periodic Manoa mist and two moderate downpours.

“It’s cool pitching out out here in Hawaii,” Stultz said. “The weather’s a little different. I never felt anything like this. … I didn’t really think about the rain or the mountain or anything. Just fill up the zone and let them get themselves out and help the defense.”

Hill said: “Their pitcher has been good. He’s been sneaky fast. He mixes his pitches well. And, hey, it starts with me.”

The Titans took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Third baseman Zach Lew drew a bases-loaded walk. Austin Schell followed with a two-run double.

In the CSUF fourth, Jason Brandow singled to center field and advanced to third when UH third baseman Aaron Ujimori mishandled Navyac’s high chopper. Urman’s squeeze brought home Brandow with the Titans’ fourth run.

In the sixth, the Titans loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Jackson Lyon, who was intentionally walked twice earlier, hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Caden Connor. Carter White’s squeeze made it 6-0.

The Titans extended the advantage to 7-0 in the seventh when Haley was struck by a Cory Ronan pitch, went to second on a passed ball, and scored on Connor’s ground single past Igawa.