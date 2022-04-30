comscore Mililani returns to OIA softball final with win over Leilehua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Mililani returns to OIA softball final with win over Leilehua

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani’s Makayla Pagampao (22) celebrates with teammates at home plate after a home run against the Leilehua Mules during the third inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani’s Makayla Pagampao (22) celebrates with teammates at home plate after a home run against the Leilehua Mules during the third inning.

Top-ranked Mililani continued its march to the OIA title with a 14-4 win over No. 6 Leilehua in six innings on Friday night at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
No-no-no-no-no! 5 Mets pitchers combine to no-hit Phillies

Scroll Up