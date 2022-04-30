Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:32 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR SATURDAY BASEBALL College: CSU Fullerton at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon. OIA Division I Championships: Championship, Mililani vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m. at RWSS. Third place game, Leilehua vs. Campbell, 1 p.m., at higher seed. Fifth place game, Kalani vs. Waianae/Kaiser winner, 1 p.m., at higher seed. OIA Division II Championships: Championship, Waipahu/Waialua winner vs. Aiea/Nanakuli winner, 5 p.m., at RWSS. Third place game, Waipahu/Waialua loser vs. Aiea/Nanakuli loser, 1 p.m., at higher seed. SUNDAY BASEBALL College: CSU Fullerton at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. Previous Story Television and radio - April 30, 2022 Next Story Cal State Fullerton’s pitching spoils Hawaii’s ‘Legends Weekend’