CALENDAR

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

College: CSU Fullerton at Hawaii, 6:35 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

OIA Division I Championships: Championship, Mililani vs. Kapolei, 7 p.m. at RWSS. Third place game, Leilehua vs. Campbell, 1 p.m., at higher seed. Fifth place game, Kalani vs. Waianae/Kaiser winner, 1 p.m., at higher seed.

OIA Division II Championships: Championship, Waipahu/Waialua winner vs. Aiea/Nanakuli winner, 5 p.m., at RWSS. Third place game, Waipahu/Waialua loser vs. Aiea/Nanakuli loser, 1 p.m., at higher seed.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

College: CSU Fullerton at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.