K-Drama: New drama follows life of mother, daughter

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episode 1-2

6:40 p.m. today

A mother and a daughter struggle as they pave their way through life, fueled by familial love. Gyu-chan asks Bo-bae to give him an answer soon. Young-kwang and Ah-reum are about to have a first kiss. Ah-reum tells Bo-bae there is someone she wants to marry.

Episodes 3-4

7:45 p.m. today

Ah-reum is prodded by Heung-gia to meet Ae-sun and apologize. Ae-sun says she’d forgive Ah-reum if Ah-reum makes her an outfit. Bo-bae is unsure how to answer Gyu-chan’s proposal. Young-kwang and Ah-reum find out their parents will remarry. Ah-jung wonders about their relationship.

“My Secret Terrius”

Episode 21-22

6:45p.m. Monday

Bon, Ae Rin and Ji Yeon rush to the school auditorium after hearing about a terror threat. They try to contact the school with the information, to no avail. Meanwhile, the timer starts on a bomb. They are left to deactivate it.

Episodes 23-24

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Bon studies the route of a car and is caught off guard when it stops. Ji Yeon is stunned when the van Bon was riding blows up. Ae Rin hides in Jeju. Eun-ha gets her hands on something important.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m.Wednesday

Haedang decides that for the sake of his future, he will leave Gyongsu. Gyongja realizes Nagyong manipulated her so that Jina could move in. Gyongja devises a plan to jeopardize Nagyong’s position. Cornered, Nagyong tells Hyunjoon that Sunghwan witnessed his mother’s jump.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Gyongsu sees that Hyunjoon and Haedang are getting closer. Hyunjoon has dinner with Jina to get a rise out of Sunghwan. Gyongsu lies and tells Hyunjoon that his mother’s letter is lost. Gyongja slaps Jina for seducing both her son and grandson.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 3

7:50 p.m. Friday

Suro could not watch Yeoi be sacrificed and runs away with her. Yeoi asks where they are headed, and he says they’re going to a sanctuary where even criminals are safe. But Taegang and Yibeega find out the couple are in Sodo and head there.

Episode 4

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Jobang gets down on his knees before Shingui Ghan to spare Suro. Shingui Ghan finds out about Jongyunbee and her child and asks Jobang to keep his secret safe.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.