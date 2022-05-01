comscore New songbook celebrates Eddie Kamae’s musical journey | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features | On the Scene

New songbook celebrates Eddie Kamae’s musical journey

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • JOHN BERGER / 2016 Myrna and Eddie Kamae celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016.

    JOHN BERGER / 2016

    Myrna and Eddie Kamae celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016.

  • COURTESY MYRNA KAMAE “The Eddie Kamae Songbook: A Musical Journey”

    COURTESY MYRNA KAMAE

    “The Eddie Kamae Songbook: A Musical Journey”

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Myrna Kamae has kept her late husband’s music alive and his larger cultural legacy accessible through the Hawaiian Legacy Foundation.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Myrna Kamae has kept her late husband’s music alive and his larger cultural legacy accessible through the Hawaiian Legacy Foundation.

Myrna Harmer was in her final semester at the University of Utah in 1964 when a friend in Hawaii invited her over for a visit. Her academic adviser, who also happened to be her uncle, recommended she take her final exams early and make the trip. Read more

Previous Story
Column: How to manage nutritious meals amid dramatic rise in food costs

Scroll Up