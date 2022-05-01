comscore Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell sees neighbor island path to governorship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell sees neighbor island path to governorship

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell speaks during a news conference on Oct. 19, 2020.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell calls himself “the underdog” in the three-way race for governor in the August Democratic primary but sees a path to victory through the neighbor islands, despite his unpopularity after serving two terms and eight years at Honolulu Hale. Read more

