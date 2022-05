Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tristan Nguyen, a Kalani High School teacher who emphasizes the teacher- student connection to help build up his students’ comfort with math, has been named this year’s Milken Educators of Hawai‘i Teacher of Promise.

Nguyen received a $2,000 award sponsored by HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union, to use for professional development, in a surprise ceremony this month at the school.

The Teacher of Promise award is given annually to a classroom teacher for demonstration of outstanding commitment and potential during their first three years with the state Department of Education. The winner is chosen by the Milken Educators of Hawai‘i, a select group of local educators who have been recognized by the private nonprofit Milken Family Foundation.

Nguyen, who spent his first year in the classroom teaching math to special education students, is known to prioritize a strong teacher-student relationship, a department news release said.

“The way I see it, good teaching is about making the kids feel comfortable — especially with subjects like math and science, it can be tough,” Nguyen said in the release. “It’s about making sure they feel welcome, that they are comfortable talking with me and are relaxed in my class so that way, when it comes to content, they are not afraid to speak up.”

Nguyen has been praised also for embracing professional development and teacher collaboration; working with colleagues to design curriculum for virtual learning during the COVID- 19 pandemic; playing an active role in his school’s math department; and going out of his way to support students through study hall sessions and assistance after school hours.

“Mr. Nguyen is a gem and a very valuable member of our staff,” Kalani High Principal Mitchell Otani said. “He brings to the table friendship, loyalty, cooperation, industriousness and enthusiasm. The sky’s the limit for this young man, and I am looking forward to his continuous improvement as he builds his toolbox of strategies in support of his students and his colleagues.”

Nguyen said his students motivate him most. “Ultimately, it’s all about supporting the students and coming in and seeing the smiles on their faces,” Nguyen said. “That’s what really counts. That’s the most rewarding thing at the end of the day.”