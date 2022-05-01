comscore North Shore beachfront homes threatened by erosion continue to sell | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
North Shore beachfront homes threatened by erosion continue to sell

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM These Ke Nui Road properties sit on the North Shore’s eroding coastline.

    These Ke Nui Road properties sit on the North Shore’s eroding coastline.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM This North Shore property at 59-147 Ke Nui Road near Sunset Beach was sold in December 2021. A tarp is used to slow beach erosion in the backyard of the home. Red circles represent properties that were recently sold or are for sale.

    This North Shore property at 59-147 Ke Nui Road near Sunset Beach was sold in December 2021. A tarp is used to slow beach erosion in the backyard of the home. Red circles represent properties that were recently sold or are for sale.

For years, the beachfront house at 59-181 D Ke Nui Road that looks out on the tantalizing deep blue and turquoise hues of the Pacific Ocean on Oahu’s North Shore has been battered by large winter waves. Read more

