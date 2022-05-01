comscore Former Hawaii players Cortez Davis, Gene Pryor agree to NFL free-agent contracts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Former Hawaii players Cortez Davis, Gene Pryor agree to NFL free-agent contracts

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Gene Pryor is seen during a 2019 practice.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Gene Pryor is seen during a 2019 practice.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Cortez Davis came up with an interception against San Jose State’s Charles Ross during a game on Sept. 18.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Cortez Davis came up with an interception against San Jose State’s Charles Ross during a game on Sept. 18.

Former University of Hawaii cornerback Cortez Davis and offensive lineman Gene Pryor have reached agreements on free-agent contracts with National Football League teams. Read more

Previous Story
Cal State Fullerton’s pitching spoils Hawaii’s ‘Legends Weekend’
Next Story
Television and radio - May 1, 2022

Scroll Up