Former Hawaii players Cortez Davis, Gene Pryor agree to NFL free-agent contracts

Former University of Hawaii cornerback Cortez Davis and offensive lineman Gene Pryor have reached agreements on free-agent contracts with National Football League teams. Read more

Davis reached a deal with the Denver Broncos. Pryor will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

All-purpose back Calvin Turner and defensive backs Colby Burton and Eugene Ford were weighing options on Saturday.

No member of the 2021 Rainbow Warriors was selected in the seven-round draft. But 15 minutes after the final draft pick was announced, Davis and the Broncos agreed on a three-year deal. Only the signing bonus is guaranteed, per usual contracts for undrafted free agents.

“There were a couple teams interested, but we decided to go with Denver,” said agent Eric Young, noting the pace of post-draft, free-agent signings is “rapid fire.”

Davis was measured at 5 feet 10 and 181 at the Warriors’ pro day in Las Vegas last month. He led the NCAA with 19 passes defended in 2021. Davis projects to compete at cornerback and nickelback for the Broncos.

“It’s a blessing,” Davis told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I just needed my foot in the door. The rest is up to me pretty much.”

Davis attended Tennessee Chattanooga for two years and then Itawamba Community College ahead of transferring to UH in 2019. He was named to the All-Mountain West second team in 2020 and 2021.

Pryor, who transferred to UH in 2018 after two seasons at the College of the Sequoias, has started 35 of 36 games the past three years. He was a right tackle in 2020 and 2021. He said he projects to compete at guard or center with the Chiefs.

“I had other options on the table, but this is the best path for me,” Pryor said.

Of the upcoming rookie camp, Pryor said: “I’m going over there with the same approach I brought to Hawaii. I’m going to work hard.”

Also on Saturday, former Kapolei High and Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, a 6-2, 270-pounder, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.