Hawaii baseball team gets a win for the ages

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
The Rainbow celebrated their 5-4 comeback victory over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
UH’s Stone Miyao connected on this pitch for a two-run homer in the sixth inning that broke a scoreless tie on Saturday at Les Murakami Stadium.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Glenn Silva Jr., son of former Rainbow Warrior Glenn Silva Sr., tossed the first pitch to Hawaii’s Scotty Scott prior to the start of Saturday’s game against Cal State Fullerton, a 5-4 win for the ’Bows.
STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Former UH head coach Les Murakami, for whom the stadium is named, was honored along with pitcher Derek Tatsuno and members of the 1980 College World Series team.