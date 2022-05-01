comscore Waipahu breaks out the bats for OIA Division II championship | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waipahu breaks out the bats for OIA Division II championship

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Waipahu Marauders celebrated after winning the 2022 OIA division II championship on Saturday.

    The Waipahu Marauders celebrated after winning the 2022 OIA division II championship on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu’s Taylor Fukunaga pitches against Nanakuli during the first inning.

    Waipahu’s Taylor Fukunaga pitches against Nanakuli during the first inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu’s Syan Yamamoto hits an RBI double against the Nanakuli Golden Hawks during the fourth inning.

    Waipahu’s Syan Yamamoto hits an RBI double against the Nanakuli Golden Hawks during the fourth inning.

Midway through the fourth inning, Waipahu trailed by eight runs, rain had already caused a small delay, and senior pitcher Taylor Fukunaga had given up double the number of runs she had allowed in any start this season. Read more

