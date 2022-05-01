Waipahu breaks out the bats for OIA Division II championship
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Waipahu Marauders celebrated after winning the 2022 OIA division II championship on Saturday.
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu’s Taylor Fukunaga pitches against Nanakuli during the first inning.
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu’s Syan Yamamoto hits an RBI double against the Nanakuli Golden Hawks during the fourth inning.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree