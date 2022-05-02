Teen charged with attempted murder in Kapolei stabbing

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old woman in connection with Thursday’s stabbing in Kapolei that left a 17-year-old girl in critical condition.

Lakaysha Lupe Faitele sat in a chair in the courthouse cellblock with her hands clasped on her lap during her initial appearance via video conference before Judge James Kawashima at Honolulu District Court this morning. She is charged with second-degree attempted murder charge.

She is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the stabbing at Alohikea Street shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police arrested Faitele at 1055 Alohikea St., the Hale Moena Ohana apartment building, on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and charged her over the weekend.

Police said Faitele and the victim know each other and were involved in an argument before the stabbing.