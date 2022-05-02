Off the News: Lei Day closing ceremony today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For those who did not get a chance to mark Lei Day at the Kapiolani Park celebration on Sunday, this is an occasion that ends in as lovely and memorable a fashion as it started. Today’s closing ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at Mauna ‘Ala, the Royal Mausoleum State Monument, 2261 Nuuanu Ave. The public is invited to see the contest lei and place them at the tombs of ali‘i there.

It’s a last chance to enjoy the flowers and greenery woven so artfully — and just to drink in the beauty of the place.

Eye-opening visitor numbers

Nearly 10% more visitors from within the U.S. visited Hawaii last month than in pre-pandemic March 2019? That’s notable. Even more eye-opening: Tourists spent $1.5 billion last month — 2.5% more than three years ago — though overall visitor numbers are down.

Japanese tourism was down 97% from March 2019, but Japan package tours resumed on Friday. Travel agents predict visitor numbers from Japan will reach pre-pandemic numbers next year. Should tourism continue to rise with premium pricing, Hawaii’s economy and tax revenues will benefit.