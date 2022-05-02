comscore Off the News: Lei Day closing ceremony today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Lei Day closing ceremony today

  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.

For those who did not get a chance to mark Lei Day at the Kapiolani Park celebration on Sunday, this is an occasion that ends in as lovely and memorable a fashion as it started. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Nurturing of mental health begins early; Hawaii’s youngest children can’t wait

Scroll Up