Hawaii News

DHHL offers lots in subdivision

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Saturday offered 51 residential vacant lots within its Pi'ilani Mai ke Kai Subdivision in Anahola, Kauai.

The lot selection meeting was held at the Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School, with Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Aila Jr., Kauai Commissioner Dennis Neves and state Rep. Nadine Nakamura (D, Hanalei-Princeville-Kapaa) in attendance.

Applicants on the Kauai waiting list were invited to attend a virtual lot orientation meeting in March. Beneficiaries were then given the opportunity to attend one of three vacant-lot workshops to learn about the building process and connect with home-building resources, including HPM Building Supply, Honsador Lumber and Habitat for Humanity, in preparation for the lot selection meeting, according to a release.

DHHL is conducting engineering design work for its Hanapepe subdivision, and final environmental assessments have been completed for future homesteads in Kekaha and Anahola. Construction funding for the Kauai projects is pending.