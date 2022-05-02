comscore DHHL offers lots in subdivision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

DHHL offers lots in subdivision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands on Saturday offered 51 residential vacant lots within its Pi‘ilani Mai ke Kai Subdivision in Anahola, Kauai. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics — April 22 to April 28, 2022

Scroll Up