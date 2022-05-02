comscore Lawmakers keep tourism agency funding alive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lawmakers keep tourism agency funding alive

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:13 p.m.

Lawmakers kept the Hawaii Tourism Authority alive by amending House Bill 1147, originally a capital improvements bill, just after Friday’s deadline for fiscal bills. Read more

