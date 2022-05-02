University of Hawaii system to hold in-person, drive-thru commencement rites

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii’s 10-campus system is preparing to honor its graduating students with a series of spring commencements. Read more

UH West Oahu will kick off the celebrations Saturday with two in-person ceremonies.

Some of the events will include graduates from previous years whose celebrations were postponed by COVID-19.

Here’s the complete list:

>> UH West Oahu. Two in-person ceremonies will be held Saturday in the campus courtyard. Graduates are limited to four guests. A 9 a.m. ceremony is planned for graduates in applied science, business administration, education, humanities and math, natural and health science. A 1 p.m. ceremony will be held for those in creative media, public administration and social sciences.

>> Honolulu Community College. An in-person ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. May 13 at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell. Graduates were able to request four tickets.

>> Leeward Community College. A drive-thru ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13 at the Puuloa (Pearl City) campus for fall 2021 graduates and spring, summer and fall 2022 candidates.

>> Kapiolani Community College. Graduates, organized by programs, will participate in a walk-thru ceremony from noon to 5 p.m. May 13. The event will include a processional, name reading, scroll presentation, conferral of degree, tassel turn, a lei zone and photo spots around campus.

>> Kauai Community College. An in-person ceremony will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 13 behind the Performing Arts Center. After the ceremony, graduates may meet family and friends on the grass area between the Performing Arts Building and the Office of Continuing Education.

>> Windward Community College. An in-person ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. May 13 in Paliku Theatre. Lei giving will follow on the Great Lawn. Each graduate was allowed two tickets. The event also will be live­streamed.

>> Hawaii Community College. An in-person ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. May 13 at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Tennis Stadium in Hilo.

>> UH Manoa. Three in-person ceremonies for spring 2022 candidates, as well as 2021 and 2020 graduates, will be held at the Stan Sheriff Center. Guests are welcome on a first-come, first-seated basis.

May 13, 5 p.m., for College of Social Sciences, College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology, and William S. Richardson School of Law. The ceremony will be livestreamed.

May 14, 9 a.m., for College of Arts, Languages and Letters, College of Natural Sciences, Hawai‘inuiakea School of Hawaiian Knowledge, Interdisciplinary Studies, John A. Burns School of Medicine, Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing, School of Architecture, Thompson School of Social Work and Public Health. View a livestream at Les Murakami Stadium.

May 14, 3:30 p.m., for College of Education, College of Engineering, Shidler College of Business with School of Travel Industry Management. View a live­stream at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> UH Hilo. An in-person ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. May 14 at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Multipurpose Stadium. The ceremony is limited to registered graduates and their registered guests. An online component will be available that day.

>> Hawaii Community College-Palamanui (Kona). A drive-thru ceremony will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 14 on campus. Only graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicles.

>> UH Maui College. An in-person ceremony will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 14 on campus, with no spectator limit. Multiple satellite photo booths and lei stations will be made available throughout the parking lot. There will also be a live­stream of the ceremony.