University of Hawaii volleyball team's upcoming foe, North Greenville, scores epic win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii volleyball team’s upcoming foe, North Greenville, scores epic win

  • By Cindy Luis Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It’s not often a coach will open a press conference with “Wooooow!” But that was Dr. Fred Battenfield who was still trying to wrap his head around his volleyball program’s historic win Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Tournament. Read more

