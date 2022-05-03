Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Media needs timely access to reports Today Updated 6:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! First responders — police, fire, EMS — have been as active as ever in recent weeks, with criminal activity in Waikiki and elsewhere, house fires and hikers and swimmers in distress around the islands. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. First responders — police, fire, EMS — have been as active as ever in recent weeks, with criminal activity in Waikiki and elsewhere, house fires and hikers and swimmers in distress around the islands. The public deserves alerts to these issues, and the media needs timely access to incident reports in order to send out the news. It’s disappointing, then, to see that Mayor Rick Blangiardi has not moved on requests to provide it. Other cities have enabled access to original communications, and Honolulu should, too. Pedestrian bridge will be an asset A pedestrian bridge to connect the towers and shopping centers of Ward Villages with Ala Moana Beach Park is a good asset to make the area more walkable and safe. Built largely with federal grant funding, it will serve residents of the Howard Hughes development and others passing through the mauka- makai corridor. Now, about those long-promised improvements to Victoria Ward Park, a public green space connected to Ala Moana park by the bridge. In 2020, Ward Village reps said we could expect the build-out “in the not-too-distant future.” It is time. Previous Story Letters: Carbon cashback would address fossil fuels; Don’t become reliant on foreign shippers; Kahanamoku deserves name on HNL airport