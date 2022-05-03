comscore Honolulu City Council considering tax incentives for businesses along rail line | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu City Council considering tax incentives for businesses along rail line

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:08 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Augie Tulba

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Augie Tulba

In an effort to encourage private-sector development in neighborhoods along the rail line, the Honolulu City Council in considering a measure that would give tax credits for up to three decades to businesses that invest substantially in facility improvements and create scores of new jobs. Read more

Previous Story
Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian bridge construction to begin

Scroll Up