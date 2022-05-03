No decision on criminal charges in alleged Honolulu police chase that injured 6
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:15 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
VIDEO COURTESY HPD
This is body-worn camera footage from a patrol officer who arrived at the Makaha crash scene shows the vehicle involved landed in someone's yard. The officer talks to witnesses at the scene on Sept. 12, 2021. Portions of this video have been blurred out and muted by the Honolulu Police Department.
HPD
This still frame from a body-worn camera from a patrol officer who arrived at a Makaha crash scene on Sept. 12 shows that the vehicle involved landed in someone’s yard.
COURTESY PHOTO
“We made a demand on them, but they are not interested in settling the case at this juncture.”