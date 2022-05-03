comscore No decision on criminal charges in alleged Honolulu police chase that injured 6 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No decision on criminal charges in alleged Honolulu police chase that injured 6

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY HPD

    This is body-worn camera footage from a patrol officer who arrived at the Makaha crash scene shows the vehicle involved landed in someone's yard. The officer talks to witnesses at the scene on Sept. 12, 2021. Portions of this video have been blurred out and muted by the Honolulu Police Department.

  • HPD This still frame from a body-worn camera from a patrol officer who arrived at a Makaha crash scene on Sept. 12 shows that the vehicle involved landed in someone’s yard.

    HPD

    This still frame from a body-worn camera from a patrol officer who arrived at a Makaha crash scene on Sept. 12 shows that the vehicle involved landed in someone’s yard.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“We made a demand on them, but they are not interested in settling the case at this juncture.”</strong> <strong>Eric Seitz</strong> <em>Attorney for the paralyzed teen</em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “We made a demand on them, but they are not interested in settling the case at this juncture.”

    Eric Seitz

    Attorney for the paralyzed teen

A 14-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after the car he was riding in crashed in Makaha — allegedly while being chased by police who then fled the scene — already has incurred more than $2 million in medical expenses and will require 24-hour care for the rest of his life, according to the attorney representing his family. Read more

