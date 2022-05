Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

De Reus Architects has announced the hiring of Louis Kaufman as principal. He has over 35 years of professional experience and has led and designed a wide range of projects. Kaufman has worked for noted firms on award-winning work, including Hammel, Green and Abrahamson and Skidmore Owings and Merrill and Altoon + Porter, where he served as managing director of the firm’s Amsterdam office.

VEIC, a sustainable energy company, has announced that Brian Kealoha will be the organization’s first chief growth and impact officer. Kea­loha has more than two decades of energy and sustainability experience. Most recently he managed the state of Hawaii’s efficiency program on behalf of the Public Utilities Commission. He also had regional leadership roles with Engie, where he received a contract for energy efficiency, solar and storage for all 256 public schools in Hawaii.

