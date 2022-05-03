United celebrates 75 years in Hawaii as it gears up for busy summer
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:23 p.m.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
United employees greeted arriving passengers Monday with purple orchid lei at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The celebration was to mark the airline’s 75th anniversary in Hawaii.
