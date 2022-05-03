comscore United celebrates 75 years in Hawaii as it gears up for busy summer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

United celebrates 75 years in Hawaii as it gears up for busy summer

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM United employees greeted arriving passengers Monday with purple orchid lei at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The celebration was to mark the airline’s 75th anniversary in Hawaii.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

United Airlines marked its 75th anniversary of flying to the Hawaiian Islands on Monday by hosting a celebration for passengers arriving on Flight 1175 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and draping their aircraft with a 75-foot lei. Read more

