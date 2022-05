Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old woman with second-degree attempted murder in connection with Thursday’s stabbing in Kapolei that left her 17-year-old friend in critical condition.

Lakaysha Lupe Faitele sat in a chair inside the courthouse cellblock Monday with her hands clasped together in her lap during her initial appearance via videoconference before Judge James Kawa­shima at Honolulu District Court.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. She is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Court documents revealed that the teenage victim suffered a severed artery and nerve from a large, deep laceration across her chest and another deep cut on her leg when Faitele allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a bayonet.

Honolulu police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the stabbing in Unit 1222 at the Hale Moena Ohana apartment building on Alohikea Street shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police in court documents said Faitele and her friend were having a sleepover at the apartment of Faitele’s relatives when an argument broke out between the two. Fai­tele’s aunt and uncle were asleep in their bedroom when they woke up to yelling coming from the living room. Court documents said they went to check what was going on and saw Faitele holding a knife and running toward the front door.

The uncle tackled Faitele while she repeatedly said, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

When police arrived, officers saw Faitele’s friend lying in a pool of blood near a living room wall. EMS took her in “extreme critical condition” to a hospital.

Police arrested Faitele that morning, and prosecutors charged her over the weekend.

If convicted of second-degree attempted murder, she faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.